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Leeds United have had a boost in the race to sign Conrad Harder as Lazio are unlikely to go in with a bid for the RB Leipzig forward.

The Whites have been active in the ongoing window and they have already strengthened their defence with the arrivals of Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi from Sassuolo and Borussia Monchengladbach, respectively.

James Trafford has joined from Manchester City to take the number 1 spot in goal and Leeds are waiting to see developments in Lucas Perri’s move to Torino before going in for Michael Zetterer as a backup goalkeeper.

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Adding to their centre forward department is high on their agenda but Daniel Farke has yet to see an arrival in that area.

They were in the market for their long time target Igor Paixao, who Marseille are now keen to sell, but the player has agreed to personal terms with the Whites’ Premier League rivals Sunderland, even though there is no club to club deal yet.

Leeds are also interested in RB Leipzig striker Harder, who is expected to move on following a disappointing season in Germany.

The Whites have been facing competition from Lazio, who were exploring a loan with an option buy deal to get their hands on the 21-year-old Danish forward.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

However, Lazio have signed Andrea Pinamonti from Sassuolo and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), they are unlikely to submit a bid for Leeds target Harder.

With Lazio appearing to no longer be in the race, Leeds have one fewer side to battle if they do pull the trigger on a bid for Harder.

Leipzig signed Harder from Sporting Lisbon last summer and he only managed to net three goals last season.

It has been suggested that he is not in the plans of Leipzig coach Martin Demichelis, as they have already brought Christopher Nkunku on loan from AC Milan.

Harder has netted a goal in Leipzig’s German Cup game at the weekend against Eintracht Trier after coming on as a substitute in that game.

He has four years left on his contract with the Bundesliga club and now all eyes will be on Leeds to see whether they make an offer in the coming days to bring him to Elland Road.