Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is seen as a low-cost option by Juventus technical director Frederic Massara to replace Andrea Cambiaso, should he leave the club before the window closes.

The Greek left-back began his career in his homeland, making 86 appearances for Super League giants Olympiacos.

He joined Liverpool in 2020 from Olympiacos for £11m, initially signing a five-year contract with the Reds, later extending his stay until June 2027.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a reliable option for the Reds to support the backline off the bench, making 115 appearances for the club so far.

The Greek defender spent the last season on loan at Italian side Roma to secure regular playing minutes.

With Tsimikas entering the final year of his contract with Liverpool, he is attracting transfer market attention.

The left-back attracted Premier League attention during the winter transfer window, when it was suggested that two unnamed clubs were keen on the player.

Club played for Olympiacos Esbjerg Willem II Liverpool Roma Clubs Kostas Tsimikas has played for

Now, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Juve), Juventus’ technical director Massara sees Tsimikas as a low-cost option to replace Cambiaso, should the defender leave this summer.

It has been suggested that the left-back is considered surplus to requirements by Liverpool, who could sell him for a fee lower than his market value, which is around €4.5m.

Cambiaso has been a subject of transfer market interest this summer, with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur making an enquiry about the Juventus defender earlier this month.

The Bianconeri are already working to find a replacement for Cambiaso before the window shuts and the Liverpool star has emerged as an attractive option.

With less than a year left on his contract, the Reds would rather get some money from Tsimikas than let him go for free.

Meanwhile, an ‘extremely cautious’ warning has been issued over Bradley Barcola’s potential move to Liverpool, with the deal not yet formalised.

Elsewhere, the Reds held talks with Crystal Palace over Ismaila Sarr but were swiftly rebuffed, with the Eagles making clear they are unwilling to sell the winger.