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Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah will be playing in the Conference League this season, with his new club Trabzonspor thrashed on Thursday night and the club’s coach falling on his sword.

Salah had a host of options on the table to pick from as a free agent this summer after Liverpool agreed to rip up his contract, which still had a year left to run.

The Egyptian attacker eventually settled on Turkish side Trabzonspor and put pen to paper to a lucrative two-year deal on the Black Sea coast.

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He was in action for Trabzonspor on Thursday evening in the Europa League playoff round, against Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Trabzonspor were trailing 1-0 from the first leg of the tie and were thrashed 4-0 on the night, seeing a man sent off after just 13 minutes, while they were reduced to nine men midway through the second half, crashing out 5-0 on aggregate.

As a result, Salah will be playing Conference League football this season, a big fall from his usual stomping ground of the Champions League.

The result had an instant impact on the Turkish side, with wider ramifications.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Shortly after the final whistle, coach Fatih Tekke resigned as boss, plunging Trabzonspor into a period of uncertainty.

It is unclear who Salah’s next coach will be, as Trabzonspor try to get back on track with the Liverpool legend in their ranks.

Trabzonspor have picked up four points from their opening two Turkish Super Lig games, being held to a 1-1 draw by Kasimpasa and then beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1.

Salah scored both goals in the win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Trabzonspor are now next in action away to Amed SK this coming Monday evening and before then will discover their opponents in this season’s Conference League.