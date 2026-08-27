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Manchester City have edged closer to signing Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, as the next 24-48 hours are set to see the deal develop, according to journalist Sam Lee.

Fernandez arrived at Stamford Bridge from Portuguese side Benfica in 2023 and put pen to paper on an eight-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

Benfica were clear they did not want to sell the Argentina international, but eventually had to relent.

The 25-year-old has made 170 appearances for Chelsea and contributed to 61 goals in all competitions, while he also captained the side numerous times last season.

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However, during Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Fulham, he was booed by the fans, as his antics during Argentina’s clash against England at the World Cup did not sit well with the supporters.

The Argentine midfielder has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, and it is believed fellow Premier League side Manchester City have offered €120m for his signature.

Now, it has been suggested that the next 24-48 hours are crucial, as the deal for Fernandez’s transfer from Chelsea to Manchester City is expected to develop.

Manchester City have seen the departures of Rodri to Spanish giants Barcelona and Nico Gonzalez to Newcastle United this summer transfer window.

Club played for Country River Plate Argentina Defensa y Justica Argentina Benfica Portugal Chelsea England Enzo Fernandez’s previous clubs

But the club have also added Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest and Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille to provide more options to manager Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have signed Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa and free agent Jordan Henderson to bolster their midfield.

With the summer transfer window coming to a close, boss Xabi Alonso will want to bring in further midfield reinforcements in the event Fernandez leaves for Manchester City.

Last term, Fernandez made 36 Premier League appearances, scoring ten goals, while also providing four assists, and also scored against Manchester City.

Now, Manchester City will want to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible, while Chelsea could look to bring in the right replacement for Fernandez.