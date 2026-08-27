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Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have approached Norwich City to sign Mohamed Toure and ‘negotiations are focused on a loan deal’ with the Canaries.

Norwich recently signed former Sheffield Wednesday winger Anthony Musaba on a season-long loan to add to their forward department.

Philippe Clement may well want to add more firepower to his attacking department this summer and after two straight defeats in the Championship, the need is clear.

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Early this month the Canaries approached Hoffenheim to sign their talented youngster Jykese Fields, but the Bundesliga outfit had no intention of parting ways with the striker.

Now with the transfer window in its final days, they still have to recruit a forward and they could even face departure from their forward department.

Norwich attacker Toure is gathering interest in the ongoing window from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, who have been very active in the ongoing window, recruiting Mohamed Salah from Liverpool on a free transfer.

According to Turkish daily Fotomac (via A Spor) the Istanbul outfit have already made a move for Toure and they have begun formal negotiations with Norwich regarding a transfer.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Trabzonspor have held talks regarding a loan deal for the 22-year-old centre forward, but it has been suggested that they also want to include an option to buy clause in the deal.

Toure joined Norwich from Danish side Randers FC in the winter transfer window and put in impressive performances for them last season, where he found the back of the net nine times on eleven occasions.

Toure represented Australia during the World Cup, featuring three times in the tournament and last week Premier League outfit Hull City and Portuguese giants FC Porto enquired about him.

The Norwich star has managed to impress Trabzonspor boss Faith Tekke and his coaching staff with his performances and they are keen to sign him.

Toure was not in the squad for Norwich EFL Cup game against Cardiff City earlier this week and it remains to be seen whether they will sanction a move for the 22-year-old before bringing in a replacement.