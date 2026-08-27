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Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi is in talks with Leeds United to convince them to lower the option to buy price in a loan for Lucas Perri.

Update: Torino have now reached an agreement with Leeds for Perri, it is unclear if it is at a higher price.

Leeds agreed to a deal with Torino to sanction a loan departure for Perri, with the Whites set to receive €1m as a loan fee and the Turin outfit will have an €14m option to make the deal permanent in the future.

Perri was on the verge of completing his move with a medical set, but a minor injury which he received during pre-season training caused a hold-up.

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Now with the Leeds star fit and on the bench for the Yorkshire’ giants opening two games of the season, his future remains still uncertain.

It has been suggested that the Italian side are having doubts whether spending so much money on Perri is a wise call from their end.

However, the Serie A outfit have not cancelled the deal and are not opting for other options, which gives hope to the Brazilian that a move this summer is not off limits yet.

Torino though believe that the option to buy price set at €14m is just too high for the goalkeeper.

As such, according to Italian outlet Cuore Tore the club’s sporting director is speaking to Leeds to try to get it lowered.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Whether Leeds will agree to bring down the price of the clause remains to be seen, but there is suggested to be a real tug of war going on.

Torino manager Ignazio Abate is an admirer of the Brazilian and Perri is his first choice to take up the number 1 role.

Leeds have already signed James Trafford to be their first choice and in order to secure regular football, Perri is looking to depart Elland Road.

In recent days the Whites have been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Michael Zetterer, while Leeds are waiting to see progress on a move for Perrio.

Even if Perri departs, signing the Eintracht Frankfurt custodian will not be an easy task as he is currently earning a higher salary than which the Whites can offer him.