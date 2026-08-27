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An ‘extremely cautious’ warning over a move to Liverpool for Bradley Barcola has been issued as the move is not formalised yet.

The Reds are expected to be busy in the final few days of the summer transfer window, with young Spaniard Victor Munoz the only winger addition they have managed.

They are yet to sign someone to potentially replace club legend Mohamed Salah and they have explored multiple options in an attempt to do that.

Liverpool had an agreement with PSG’s Ibrahim Mbaye, but his asking price set by the Parisians made them pull the plug.

Brighton right winger Yankuba Minteh has also been on their shortlist for a potential swoop, but the Seagulls made it clear that they want £80m.

Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr also emerged on their radar, but the London club made it clear in a short conversation that they were unwilling to sell.

However, they have remained clear that PSG’s Barcola is their top wing target, and it has been suggested today that the Reds effectively have an agreement with the Parisians for him.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Liverpool are believed to be ready to pay more than £100m guaranteed for the French star, who has given the green light to join the English giants.

It has seemed to be just a matter of time now until the deal happens.

However, according to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, the clubs in the conversation are being ‘extremely cautious’ because there is not a total agreement, with nothing formalised.

The parties involved in the negotiations are not ready to be complacent, as total agreement is still not a reality.

The 23-year-old electric wide forward has been spotted today in training with PSG as normal.

His potential move to Anfield could be a matter of time now, but until an agreement is reached, he will continue to train with his PSG team-mates.

Barcola has shown his undeniable quality with 76 goal contributions in 152 games and Liverpool hope to bring him to England in the coming days to add him to their arsenal.