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Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx ‘will not join Southampton‘ despite suggestions he is set to sign for the Championship side.

Southampton have been active in the market in the ongoing transfer window, strengthening areas of the pitch that Tonda Eckert thinks need improving.

Saints are in the market for a midfielder with Watford’s Imran Louza having been a target, but he is now closing in on joining Greek side Panathinaikos.

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Time is running out in the transfer window, but Southampton have several irons in the fire as they bid to strengthen the group.

It was suggested that their search for midfield targets has led them to Germany and Southampton are interested in signing Wolfsburg star Vranckx.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the German outfit from Mechelen in the summer of 2021 and spent last season on loan with Sassuolo in Italy.

He could well be on the move from the Volkswagen Arena once again before the window closes.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, he ‘will not join Southampton’.

It is unclear if Southampton explored a move for the Wolfsburg man and it was not a deal that was possible to do, or whether claims of a move were simply completely off the mark.

Vranckx’s contract with Wolfsburg still has another three years left to run.

Saints could well be set for a busy end to the window amid Aston Villa still trying to sign centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, while there continue to be question marks over the future of full-back Yukinari Sugawara.

With the window set to shut down until January from early next week, Eckert will want to make sure he has all the tools he needs for Southampton to make a promotion bid, with the spygate saga having derailed them last term.