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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided an update on Ilia Gruev’s injury and admitted he is pleased he does not have to rush the midfielder back into the team.

The Whites have been active in the transfer market to strengthen their squad as they continue their second season back in the Premier League.

Apart from making quality additions to the squad, the Yorkshire club have also been working behind the scenes helping their players recover from injuries.

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One such player is Gruev, who suffered a knee injury back in April which ruled him out of the final stretch of the last season.

With the new Premier League season already under way, Leeds have been working to get the 26-year-old to match fitness.

Now, manager Farke has provided an update on the Bulgarian midfielder ahead of Leeds’ weekend clash against Brentford at Elland Road.

The Leeds boss revealed that the 26-year-old is getting closer to full fitness and has also looked good in training.

Club Years Werder Bremen 2019-2023 Leeds United 2023- Ilia Gruev’s career history

Farke stressed that he would have no hesitation in selecting Gruev if required, but added that he is pleased the current situation means the club do not have to rush the midfielder back into action.

Speaking in a press conference he said: “He has missed more or less four months without playing a game so we have to make a decision.

“Physically, he is edging closer and closer and he also looks good on the training pitch.

“If I need him, I would have no problems to call him to the squad.

“We have now, thank God, a situation where we do not have to rush Ilia.”

It remains to be seen whether Farke will include Gruev in the squad when Leeds face Brentford, but the German could well choose to be cautious.

Leeds have made a positive start to the campaign, winning their league opener against Nottingham Forest and beating the same opponents in the EFL Cup.