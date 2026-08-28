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Liverpool ‘are making another push’ to sign Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr amid Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad watching closely.

Sarr arrived at Selhurst Park from French outfit Marseille in the summer of 2024 and his current contract with the club runs until 2029.

The 28-year-old impressed at Crystal Palace in the last campaign, scoring nine goals, while also chipping in with an assist in 29 Premier League appearances.

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Liverpool have been trying to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace for the potential transfer of Sarr, but the Eagles have no intention of selling him.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad view Sarr as a ‘priority’ target, but the club are also aware of Liverpool’s interest in the winger.

Now, Liverpool are preparing to make another approach to Crystal Palace for the signature of Sarr, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

However, Al Ittihad continue to monitor the situation and could make a move in the event Liverpool fail to sign Sarr before the end of the summer transfer window.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Liverpool are closing in on bringing a new winger to Anfield in the shape of Bradley Barcola, who is expected to join the club from French side Paris Saint-Germain.

But manager Andoni Iraola wants to bring in another winger, while Cody Gakpo has attracted interest from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sarr is one of the key members of the Crystal Palace squad and manager Pierre Sage will want to keep hold of him beyond the summer window.

However, the 28-year-old’s future has been surrounded by uncertainty, especially after his strong displays at the World Cup with Senegal, where he scored four goals and provided two assists.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be able to sign Sarr before the summer transfer window closes, or the Senegal international will stay put at Crystal Palace.