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Sevilla are in talks to secure Conrad Harder’s signature, but the RB Leipzig hitman has not slipped out of reach for Leeds United yet as there is no agreement between the German club and the Spanish side.

The Whites have started their season very well under Daniel Farke after beating Nottingham Forest twice, once in the league and the other one came in the EFL Cup.

Leeds have made some key additions to the squad, especially strengthening the backline with the arrivals of Tarik Muharemovic, James Trafford and Nico Elvedi.

Former Fulham man Harry Wilson joined them on a free transfer, but the Yorkshire giants are keen on bringing in at least one striker before the window closes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha have concerning injury histories and RB Leipzig’s highly rated Harder is on their radar.

The 21-year-old Danish striker is not in Martín Demichelis’ plans this season, and RB Leipzig are open to offloading him, with multiple clubs keen on him.

Serie A side Fiorentina view Harder as a potential option for their frontline, with Moise Kean closing in on an exit, but they have other options, including Everton‘s Beto and Manchester United‘s Joshua Zirkzee.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Sevilla have now joined the race for Harder, viewing him as a ‘real option’, but ‘at this hour there is no agreement’ regarding the Leeds target with Die Roten Bullen, according to Spanish journalist Gonzalo Tortosa.

However, there is a willingness amongst the parties to reach a deal, and negotiations are under way regarding a potential loan.

RB Leipzig are also flexible on their demands for the ex-Sporting Lisbon man, as they are willing to sanction a loan or a permanent exit.

With four years remaining in his current deal at the Red Bull Arena, the Dane has scored only four times in his 33 appearances, following his arrival in Germany last summer.

It has been suggested that Sevilla have the Danish hitman on their radar for a while and now they are pushing to do a deal.

Leeds will need to act quickly if they are prioritising the 21-year-old in the final days of the summer window, as time is running out quick.