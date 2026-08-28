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Celtic have not yet put a bid on the table for Joel van den Berg, despite him being pulled from the PSV Eindhoven youth team for an Eerste Divisie game tonight.

The Bhoys were dumped out of the Champions League in embarrassing fashion by Austrian side LASK Linz and must now prepare for life in the Europa League.

Despite missing out on the Champions League league phase, Celtic are still ready to invest before the transfer window shuts.

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They have been in the race to sign Viktoria Plzen’s in-demand midfielder Cheick Souare and have also pursued Torino star Gvidas Gineitis.

Now the focus has been turned to the Netherlands, where they are moving to try to sign Van den Berg from PSV Eindhoven.

Van den Berg was pulled out of the Jong PSV side playing in the Eerste Divisie this evening in a sign that a move away could happen.

However, according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, there has not yet been any bid put on the table by Celtic for Van den Berg

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Celtic could soon change that very quickly as they seek to sign the 19-year-old midfielder.

Van den Berg has played three times in the Dutch Eerste Divisie so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

He does have senior team appearances to his name, having turned out six times for the PSV Eindhoven first team.

Still just 19, Van den Berg has scope to grow, and Martin O’Neill will have to assess whether to give him time or throw him straight into the cauldron.

Celtic brought in Mika Baur to bolster their midfield earlier this summer, but sold Arne Engels to West Ham United.