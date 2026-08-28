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Charlton Athletic are poised to see off competition from Watford to sign Nottingham Forest defender Tyler Bindon, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Bindon has been attracting attention ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window amid an expectation he could move on from the City Ground.

The centre-back spent last season on loan in the Championship at Sheffield United and his performances in the division for the Blades made an impact.

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Watford have been linked with wanting to bring in the 21-year-old defender, but the Hornets look to be missing out.

Bindon is poised to link up with Nathan Jones’ Charlton side as he strengthens the Welshman’s options at the back.

Bindon is now ‘due for a medical’ at the Valley ahead of completing what would be a loan move to Charlton from Nottingham Forest.

It is unclear whether Charlton would have any ability to make the move a permanent one should Bindon impress during his time at the club.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Addicks have been strengthening their squad as the deadline approaches and recently saw off competition to land goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

The new shot-stopper was between the sticks for Charlton last weekend as they pulled off a superb 2-1 win away at West Ham United in the Championship.

Bindon kicked off his career in the youth ranks at MLS club Los Angeles FC, before then starting his senior career in English football with Reading.

Nottingham Forest signed him from the Royals in the winter 2025 transfer window, but sent him back to the club to see out the season on loan and continue his development.

With the path to regular game time at Nottingham Forest blocked at present for the defender, another loan to Charlton, following his stint at Sheffield United, has been signed off on.

Bindon is a senior international for New Zealand, having won 28 caps for the All Whites.