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La Liga outfit Valencia ‘cannot afford to fail’ in the pursuit of Leeds United star Largie Ramazani, it has been suggested in Spain.

Daniel Farke sanctioned a loan move for the 25-year-old winger last summer to Valencia where he managed to rack up 27 league outings with seven goal contributions.

Leeds refused though to include an option to buy.

Ramazani is keen to return to Valencia this summer as he contacted several Los Che players to make his desire clear and the La Liga outfit’s CEO Ron Gourlay wants him back.

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Despite Carlos Corberan’s initial reservations about Ramazani’s return, the Valencia boss has changed his mind and sees the Leeds star as a fitting piece in his formation.

Leeds have so far been pricing Ramazani out of Valencia’s reach, but as the clock ticks down there has been increasing movement.

It has been suggested that several Italian clubs have also joined the race for the Belgian winger, who will hold on a little longer to move to Saudi Arabia.

However, 25-year-old Ramazani will only change his mind and stay in Europe if Valencia can agree a deal with Leeds.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

According to Spanish daily Sport, Los Che are at a point where they simply ‘cannot afford to fail’ when it comes to signing Ramazani.

Valencia have been looking to offload Andre Almeida first before making a move for Ramazani.

The Yorkshire giants are asking for €4m plus a sell-on clause to let Ramazani depart Elland Road and the stakes look high for Valencia, with a lot of eggs in the basket of signing the winger.

Ramazani has gathered interest from Burnley and West Ham in recent days, but if Valencia fail to come to an agreement with Leeds, the Belgian will likely head to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The winger has featured 31 times for Leeds in his career with seven goals to show and played a role in their promotion-winning campaign in the 2024/25 season.