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Fiorentina have ‘contacts alive’ over a possible late window move for Everton striker Beto, amid no agreement with Manchester United for Joshua Zirkzee.

In January, Beto saw advances from Juventus, who were keen on signing him on loan, but Everton rejected their approaches and kept him at the club.

The 28-year-old is once again centre of transfer interest in the ongoing window with Fiorentina considering him as an option to replace former Toffee Moise Kean, who is closing in on a move to Como.

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Beto looks to be behind Thierno Barry in David Moyes’ thinking and Everton have even been looking to bring in another striker, having been in the hunt for Liam Delap.

His contract with Everton is set to expire next year, although the Toffees have an option to extend his stay and he was offered to Juventus through intermediaries last week.

It had been suggested that Beto is the leading candidate to replace Kean at Fiorentina, but that may well be Zirkzee.

Manchester United star Zirkzee, who joined the Red Devils from Bologna in 2024 following an excellent season with the Italian club, is wanted by Fiorentina.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

However, with fewer than five days remaining in the window, Fiorentina have yet to secure an agreement with Manchester United and the Florence outfit are staying in contact regarding Beto, according to Italian journalist GIanluca Di Marizio

Beto has experience of featuring in Serie A as he spent two seasons with Udinese and scored 21 goals in 61 league appearances for them.

Beto does have competition as Fiorentina also have Nottingham Forest’s Arnaud Kalimuendo on their list of alternatives in case the Zirkzee deal fails to come through.

It is, however, not clear whether Fiorentina want Beto on a permanent transfer or loan and now with deadline day approaching, all eyes will be on Beto to see what lies ahead in his future.

Everton are, on the other hand, working to bring back Jack Grealish to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with the player favouring a move to the Toffees over his other suitors.