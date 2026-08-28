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AC Milan have offered Youssouf Fofana to Real Betis, with the midfielder having been on their radar for several years, amid interest from Crystal Palace.

Fofana was linked with a move to England two summers ago, when Manchester United expressed an interest in the midfielder, but he ultimately left Monaco for AC Milan.

This summer, the Frenchman has once again emerged on the radar of English clubs, with Crystal Palace and Brighton both looking to strengthen their midfield options.

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Fofana featured in 33 Serie A matches last season, scoring twice and providing three assists, but he now appears to be outside Ruben Amorim’s plans for the new campaign.

The former Monaco midfielder can operate as a pivot or push further forward in central midfield, offering valuable versatility to any side that secure his services.

According to Spanish journalist Manu Colchon, Real Betis have been offered the Frenchman, having tracked his situation for several years.

Fofana’s contract runs until 2028 and, despite not being particularly keen on leaving San Siro, his future appears uncertain after he was left out of AC Milan’s opening fixture against Torino.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

It is understood that Milan would seek a fee in the region of €15m to €20m for the 25-year-old, who has earned 25 caps for France.

Manuel Pellegrini’s priority this window remains Sofyan Amrabat, but should that move fail to materialise, a move for the Crystal Palace target could become an alternative for the season.

With mere days remaining in the window, it remains to be seen where the 27-year-old will end up.

Pierre Sage is continuing to work on the additions he wants before deadline day, with another midfield target, Neil El Aynaoui, also attracting interest from Serie A clubs.

Alongside Fofana, Fikayo Tomori has also been left out of AC Milan’s technical plans, although the English defender is said to be open to remaining in Italy if no suitable offers arrive.