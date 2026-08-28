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Crystal Palace target Alieu Njie has been promised a departure in recent months if the right proposal arrives at Torino’s door this summer.

The Eagles have been chasing the Swede since earlier this month and even lodged a bid for his services, only for the Italian outfit to turn it down.

Crystal Palace’s initial proposal was structured as a €2m loan with an €8m obligation to buy, while Torino made their €18m valuation clear.

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There had also been indications that the Eagles had put their pursuit of Njie on hold, but never abandoned it.

The south London outfit were handed a fresh dose of encouragement when another suitor, Red Bull Salzburg, saw their negotiations with Torino fall through.

Fiorentina have since entered the picture, subsequently reaching an agreement with Njie over a contract running until 2031 and moving into pole position for his signature.

Njie is now strongly seeking a departure from Turin before the window closes, having already pushed for an exit during the January window.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Torino have ‘promised’ Njie in recent months that they will sanction his departure ‘if a good offer’ arrives on the table.

Whether Fiorentina can produce a proposal capable of satisfying Torino remains unclear, although the current indications leaves Crystal Palace facing a steep climb to secure the Swede.

Despite Njie already agreeing terms with La Viola, the Eagles can still sell him on the pull of Premier League football and European competition to lure him to Selhurst Park.

If Njie decides that remaining in Serie A is the better route for his development, Fiorentina could nultimately hold the stronger hand.

With the clock ticking on the window, Crystal Palace will need to move swiftly if they are to alter the course of the winger’s future.

Meanwhile, Pierre Sage’s side could still lose some bite in attack, with Juventus continuing to monitor Jean-Philippe Mateta.