Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Leeds United still have contractual details to finalise with Michael Zetterer, however the goalkeeper ‘is currently in England’.

With Lucas Perri now having arrived in Italy to complete a loan move to Torino, Leeds are having a late shuffle of the goalkeeping pack at Elland Road.

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Zetterer is wanted by Whites boss Daniel Farke and the deal looks increasingly set to happen, after over a week of talks, which saw the shot-stopper visit England last weekend to see the club’s facilities.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Zetterer has not been keen about leaving the German Bundesliga side and wanted to stay and fight for his spot.

He has by the looks of it been convinced otherwise and, according to German journalist Christopher Michel ‘is currently in England with Leeds United’.

A deal for him to join the Whites has not yet been finalised as there are currently still contractual issues that need to be resolved before he can sign a contract.

However, the transfer is gaining momentum, with all the signs pointing towards Zetterer becoming James Trafford’s backup this season.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The exact terms of the deal remain to be seen, with it having been suggested in some quarters as a loan with an option to buy and, more recently, as a permanent deal.

Leeds will be landing a goalkeeper who clocked 22 appearances in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt last term.

For Farke, Zetterer will provide an experienced backup option between the sticks in the event that Trafford gets injured or suspended.

It remains to be seen if Farke decides to play Zetterer in cup matches, with cup runs of increasing importance for Leeds on the back of their run to the semi-final of the FA Cup last term.

Now though the deal remains on course and set to be completed before the transfer window closes.