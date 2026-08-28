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Rangers winger Ross McCausland is wanted by no fewer than four clubs, who have ‘expressed an interest’ in taking him away from Ibrox, according to journalist Raman Bhardwaj.

There is a sense of huge turmoil at Rangers at present, with Derek McInnes having had a disastrous start to the season despite being heavily backed in the transfer market.

Rangers were dumped out of the Conference League qualifiers by Jablonec on Thursday night amid a performance described as ‘a shambles’.

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The Gers reached the final of the Europa League and came within a penalty kick of winning it just four years ago

Now they will have no European football at all this season and questions are being asked about whether McInnes is the right manager.

Amid the carnage, Rangers’ transfer window is continuing and the club recently signed Korean winger Kim Min-su, with McInnes hailing his technical ability.

There are expected to be more arrivals and departures before the transfer window closes and McCausland is a wanted man.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

The wide-man is wanted by Bursaspor, Thun, Maccabi Haifa and Sint-Truiden, with all four clubs having ‘expressed an interest’ in signing him.

None of the four sides have yet gone as far as making a bid for McCausland though.

Whether the winger has a preference out of playing his football in Turkey, Switzerland, Israel or Belgium is unclear.

McCausland has struggled to live up to his potential at Rangers and last year was dubbed ‘not a Rangers player’ by one former top flight attacker.

The year prior to that, Scott Wright hailed McCausland for having a brilliant impact and expected him to nail down a spot in the Gers side.

McCausland though has not kicked on and could well now be approaching the end of his Rangers career.