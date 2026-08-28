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Crystal Palace ‘have just submitted’ a bid to Italian giants Roma to sign Neil El Aynaoui, but are short of the Giallorossi’s demands.

The race for the midfielder’s signature is heating up as the transfer window approaches its last lap for the summer.

El Aynaoui has been interesting Crystal Palace, but it is Fiorentina and Genoa that have been making the running to take him from Roma.

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Now though the Eagles have taken action and put in an offer to Roma in an effort to take the midfielder to Selhurst Park.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira they ‘have just submitted’ an official bid for El Aynaoui.

Palace have proposed taking the Roma man on loan for the season with an option to buy in the event he impresses in the Premier League.

The option to buy could become an obligation to buy in the event that certain conditions are reached.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Roma though do not agree with the deal formula on the table and want a permanent transfer, for between €30m and €35m, or the obligation to buy to be guaranteed, regardless of certain conditions.

The Giallorossi landed the 25-year-old Morocco international from French side Lens just last summer and locked him down on a five-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

El Aynaoui’s time at Lens overlapped with that of Pierre Sage being in charge by just a matter of weeks.

If Crystal Palace can agree a deal though then El Aynaoui will get the opportunity to play for the former Lens boss in the Premier League.

Palace though have work to do to be able to get an agreement over the line, while competition from Fiorentina and Genoa continues to be a lingering threat.

The Eagles are active on a number of fronts, but have pulled the plug on a swoop for Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge.