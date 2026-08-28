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Hull City have yet to respond to Burnley’s offer for defender Ryan Giles, who could leave before the end of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Mike White.

Giles arrived at the MKM Stadium initially on loan from Luton Town, before making his move permanent in 2024 and signing a three-year contract with the club.

Last term, the 26-year-old made 32 Championship appearances, providing eight assists, despite missing several games due to thigh problems and a hamstring injury.

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The full-back helped Hull City gain promotion to the Premier League, but he is now in the final year of his contract with the club and an exit could be on the cards.

Burnley have shown interest in Giles, who can operate not only as a left-back but also as a left midfielder if needed.

Now, Hull City have an offer on the table from Burnley for Giles, but the Tigers are yet to respond to the Clarets.

Giles is among the players that Hull City are currently considering parting ways with before the summer transfer window comes to an end.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

It is unclear what terms Burnley have put forward to Hull City to bring Giles to Turf Moor.

Hull City have been very active in the transfer window and they have added depth to the left-back spot, signing Matt Targett on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Burnley are seeking to sign a new left-back, and Giles is not the only option, as the club have shown interest in Stoke City star Eric Bocat, but face competition from Monaco and 1.FC Koln.

Burnley have brought in Anel Ahmedhodzic, Gregoire Coudert, Ugo Raghouber and Lluc Castell, along with others, to bolster their squad this summer transfer window.

But with the clock ticking to sign new players, Burnley will want to get the Giles deal over the line as quickly as possible.