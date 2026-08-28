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Wolves custodian Joao Virginia has insisted that he is ‘much more complete’ and aims to help the club on his return to the Championship.

The Old Gold already had Jose Sa and Sam Johnstone on their books, but have recently signed Joao Virginia from Sporting Lisbon and free agent John Ruddy to add more depth between the sticks.

Virginia’s arrival at Molineux appears to be a nod to the future, while it will raise questions over the futures of both Sa and Johnstone, while Ruddy is 39.

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The 26-year-old is familiar with English football, having featured for Arsenal and Everton as a youngster, and also played in the Championship while on loan at Reading, before his move to Portugal.

Now back in the Championship, Virginia believes he is not the same goalkeeper anymore, as following his departure he has gained a lot of experience, which has put him in a strong position.

The Portuguese shot-stopper believes he is a ‘much more complete’ player now through his experience playing in multiple top-flight leagues, and he wants to help the club.

Virginia said on Wolves’ official site: “It was a long time ago.

Club played for Everton Reading Sporting Lisbon Cambuur Wolves Clubs Joao Virginia has played for

“It was my first time out on loan, my first experience of senior football.

“It was a great experience to have at 18. I obviously grew up a lot, I don’t really see myself as that goalkeeper anymore.

“I think I’m much more complete at the moment and to come here to help the club, the team, the supporters.

“I feel that the previous experience that I’ve had helped me a lot and I’m here now because of it.”

Virginia comes in with substantial experience, having played 21 matches in the top-flight across the Eredivisie, Liga Portugal and the Premier League.

His performance on the training pitch and in the senior side at Everton when called upon drew big praise from then Toffees star Ben Godfrey.

Godfrey admitted to being ‘massively impressed’.

Wolves will lock horns with Stoke City this Saturday and it remains to be seen whether manager Cesar Peixoto will hand Virginia his first start for the club.

The Old Gold are yet to taste defeat in the new season under Peixoto, while Stoke City have lost the last three matches.