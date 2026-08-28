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Leeds United have effectively wrapped up the arrival of goalkeeper Michael Zetterer from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of €5m after improving their offer to the player.

The Whites have moved quickly to get a new shot-stopper in through the door given Lucas Perri’s loan move to Italian side Torino.

Perri’s move could become permanent next summer, with Torino having an option to buy included in the agreement, which is set at €14m.

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Zetterer has been on Leeds’ radar for some time to become Perri’s replacement, but while an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt was fairly straightforward, it took longer to convince the player.

The shot-stopper made 22 Bundesliga appearances last season and was keen to stay and fight for his place.

He has though agreed to join Leeds and the deal has been done, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The two clubs have agreed a fee of €5m for the goalkeeper, who will sign a contract at Elland Road which runs until the summer of 2029.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Zetterer has been having his Leeds medical today, having flown in, and will soon be confirmed as the backup to James Trafford.

It is suggested that Leeds ‘improved their financial offer’ to Zetterer in order to seal the deal.

How much game time he will get at Elland Road remains to be seen, with Premier League appearances surely off the table unless Trafford gets injured.

Perri did play cup games for Leeds last season and whether Zetterer will also slot in between the sticks for cup matches remains to be seen.

Leeds have already progressed in the EFL Cup and have been drawn to face Chelsea away in the next round.

Zetterer will also hope to get the vote to feature between the sticks in FA Cup matches.