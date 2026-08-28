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Aston Villa look to have now been beaten by Galatasaray in the battle for AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

The Villans are preparing to announce the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea, with Unai Emery’s side having been hoping to have the striker available for Monday night’s Premier League clash against Arsenal.

A former Senegal international has recently tipped Jackson to establish himself among the Premier League’s elite strikers if he can find greater composure in front of goal.

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Before the window closes, it has seemed that another attacking addition could arrive at Villa Park in the shape of Leao.

The Portuguese initially appeared more inclined towards a move to Istanbul, with Galatasaray pushing strongly and even putting a €12m-per-year package in front of him.

Emery, however, has personally invested in bringing the winger to the Midlands and tried to convince him of the project on offer.

It does not appear to have worked as, according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo ‘it’s done’ in favour of Galatasaray.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Leao has, after back and forth talks, finally chosen to join Galatasaray.

The Turkish side have had an agreement in place with AC Milan for some time, leaving only the need to convince Leao about the move.

The Turkish champions will pay a fee of €45m plus €5m in add-ons for Leao.

Aston Villa had been looking for a loan with an obligation to buy and an agreement was likely to have been ironed out had Leao made clear he wanted to go to Villa Park.

Whether there is any scope for a last-gasp increase from Aston Villa to hit back remains to be seen, but Galatasaray look confident that they have secured Leao.

Aston Villa do have time in the window though to switch to an alternative attacking option, though not much of it.