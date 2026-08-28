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Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri is closing in on a loan move to Torino, with an ‘official announcement later this evening’ expected amid the Brazilian now being in Turin.

The Brazilian shot-stopper appeared destined to leave Elland Road earlier this month after agreeing a move to Torino.

The Serie A club were set to pay Leeds €1m for the loan, with a €14m option to make the deal permanent included in the agreement.

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However, just before travelling for his medical, the 28-year-old suffered a minor finger injury, preventing him from completing the process in time and opening the door for other clubs to enter the race.

Perri was even understood to have taken time to consider a competing offer from Marseille, who were keen to take him to France.

Torino though held off the French giants and, following fresh talks with Leeds as they were concerned about some aspects of the agreement, signed off on completing it.

Now Perri is closing in on his Leeds exit as, according to Italian outlet Cuore Toro, he has arrived in Turin.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

He will cost a loan fee of €1m and there will be a €14m option to buy, with a four-year deal in place in the event that is activated.

Perri now faces a schedule which is ‘extremely tight’ in Turin today to get his medical done and sign his contract ahead of an ‘official announcement later this evening’.

Perri, who only arrived at Elland Road last summer and subsequently fell out of favour under Daniel Farke, has an admirer in Torino boss Ignazio Abate, who sees him as his preferred choice for the No. 1 role.

Leeds, meanwhile, have already secured James Trafford as their first-choice goalkeeper, with the new arrival keeping a clean sheet in their 1-0 Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

Alex Cairns remains the only other senior option, although the Whites are also exploring a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Michael Zetterer, who has been linked with the club in recent days.

Zetterer is Leeds’ clear first choice to come in as Trafford’s backup, but the Whites face a wait to see if he will agree to make the move.