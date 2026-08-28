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Leeds United and West Ham United target Nelson Deossa will remain at Real Betis beyond deadline day as he is not expected to leave the club during the current window.

Deossa joined Real Betis from Liga MX side Monterrey last summer, signing a contract that keeps him at the Seville club until 2030.

However, earlier this month, signals of serious interest from the Premier League in the central midfielder emerged, with scouts watching the 26-year-old in action in a friendly against Arsenal.

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The interest came after an impressive debut campaign in La Liga, where the Colombian midfielder made 33 appearances across all competitions as Los Verdiblancos finished fifth and secured Champions League football.

Leeds United and West Ham United were among the clubs vying for his signature, although it was suggested that only an ‘irresistible’ offer would be enough to convince Deossa to leave Real Betis.

He had already rejected the prospect of joining Brazilian side Vasco da Gama and made it clear that he had no intention of returning to Mexico, leaving West Ham facing an uphill battle to tempt him away from La Liga for a move to the Championship.

As recently as last week, a move to the British Isles was said to be on the cards, with work continuing behind the scenes to try and get a deal done.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

However, according to Brazilian journalist Pablo Oliveira, Deossa will remain at Real Betis and is not expected to leave the Andalusian club.

West Ham recently signed Arne Engels from Celtic, but a midfield pairing with the La Liga star will not materialise, with the Colombian opting to remain in Spain.

Leeds, too, may now have to turn their attention elsewhere in midfield with Deossa set to remain with El Glorioso.

Real Betis had been hoping to sell him and a move to the Premier League was seen as a real way to bring in cash.

West Ham, meanwhile, have potential movement of their own in midfield, with Olympiacos interested in taking Edson Alvarez on loan while Soungoutou Magassa is also tipped to leave this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds or West Ham will turn to another midfield target before the transfer window closes next Tuesday.