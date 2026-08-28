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Leeds United could either buy or loan Conrad Harder before the transfer window closes as RB Leipzig are open to both options.

The 21-year-old centre forward joined RB Leipzig from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2025, having been signed by the Portuguese giants as a top prospect for €19m.

He has struggled to make much impact in Germany though and a new move could be on the table.

Leipzig are open to Harder’s departure this summer and their manager, Martin Demichelis appears to prefer other options.

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Leeds are interested in the Danish centre forward as they look to add to Daniel Farke’s attacking lineup, which consists of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, both having a history of injuries in the past.

Harder has no shortage of suitors in the market, with Turkish giants Galatasaray on his trail and in Italy Lazio interested in him, but it has been suggested that the Serie A outfit will not go in with an offer.

In recent days Fiorentina emerged as suitors of the Leeds target and they are monitoring Harder’s situation with Moise Kean closing in on a move to Como.

Amid interest in Harder gathering pace with deadline day drawing close, according to German journalist Philipp Hinze, Leipzig are open to letting the Dane leave on loan or on a permanent deal this summer.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Galatasaray are now signing Rafael Leao from AC Milan and it remains to be seen how that might affect their interest in Harder.

For Leeds, the clock is ticking and while adding another goalkeeper has been a focus for Farke, there will be pressure to recruit in attack too.

The Dane has four years left on his current deal and with Leipzig signing Christopher Nkunku from AC Milan, he could look to leave to secure regular football.

Leeds have already sanctioned the departure of Joel Piroe, who played a bit part role last season, to West Ham and Nuno Espirito Santo played a major role in bringing the forward to the London Stadium.

Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha combined scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season and Farke will look to up that tally by recruiting another forward before the window closes.