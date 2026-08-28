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Valencia are viewing Liverpool star Harvey Elliott as an alternative to Leeds United attacker Largie Ramazani, putting the Whites winger’s preferred move at risk.

Ramazani spent last season on loan with Los Che and, despite returning to Elland Road, has remained keen on a reunion with the Spanish outfit.

Valencia have maintained dialogue with the Whites throughout the summer, hoping to find a route towards bringing the Belgian back to the Mestalla.

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The Spanish side favoured another loan arrangement, while Leeds have held firm on their €4m valuation plus a sell-on clause.

Ramazani has also attracted interest from West Ham United and Burnley, although his preference for a return to the Mestalla has remained unchanged.

If he cannot get his move to Valencia he is expected to wait for an offer from Saudi Arabia.

Valencia have now identified Elliott as an ‘alternative to Ramazani’, with negotiations with Liverpool already at an advanced stage, according to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis.

Elliott’s prospective move would offer Valencia considerably more flexibility than the Ramazani deal, with the proposal structured as a ‘loan without an obligation to buy’.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Liverpool man has already given the green light to a move to the Mestalla, leaving the clubs to settle the remaining details before an announcement can follow.

Elliott’s loan spell with Aston Villa last season proved frustrating, with Unai Emery restricting him to a very limited role in an apparent bid to avoid automatically triggering the option to buy clause.

Now a switch to Valencia could give the 23-year-old the setting to rebuild his rhythm and revive his trajectory.

Ramazani, meanwhile, could still find a route away from Elland Road, with Saudi Arabian clubs potentially entering the picture for the winger.

The Belgian has no future under Daniel Farke, with a continued stay at Leeds beyond this summer seemingly off the table.

The coming days though will show whether Ramazani can get the move has been longing for all summer.