Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool have not made a move for Chelsea target Lamine Camara despite having the chance to sign him from Monaco.

Chelsea have been looking at midfield reinforcements after Enzo Fernandez has attracted interest from fellow Premier League side Manchester City.

Fernandez is a key member of the Blues, and manager Xabi Alonso will want to find the right replacement in the event the Argentina international leaves the club.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

It is believed that Chelsea are in contact with Monaco for the potential transfer of Camara before the end of the summer transfer window if Fernandez joins Manchester City.

In some quarters, it was suggested that Monaco have offered the Senegalese midfielder to Liverpool, who have just seen Curtis Jones leave for Inter Milan.

Along with seeing Jones exit the building, Liverpool know that Stefan Bajcetic is set to join Spanish outfit Celta Vigo.

However, Liverpool have not made a move yet to sign Camara despite being offered the chance, according to French journalist Lalou Mance.

Club Years Generation Foot 2021-2023 Metz 2023-2024 Monaco 2024- Clubs Lamine Camara has played for

Camara arrived at Monaco from Metz in the summer of 2024 and under his current contract is tied down until 2029.

Last term, the 22-year-old made 24 Ligue 1 appearances, contributing to seven goals, despite missing a few games due to injury.

In the current season, Camara has played every single minute for Monaco in Ligue 1 as well as the qualifying rounds of the Conference League.

As things stand, it seems Chelsea will make a move to sign Camara if Fernandez leaves Stamford Bridge to join Manchester City.

And Liverpool look to be focused on adding wingers at the moment.

With the summer transfer window coming to an end, the clock is ticking for Chelsea and Liverpool to do their business.