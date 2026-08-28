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Rangers are working to bring back former winger Vaclav Cerny to Ibrox and are currently in talks with Besiktas for the Czech.

The Gers have made a wholesale of changes at the club in terms of players and have also brought in Derek McInnes to take the project forward.

However, despite the changes made at the Glasgow giants this summer, results have failed to improve; they are yet to register their first league win.

Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok knocked them out of the Europa League qualifiers, while Czech outfit Jablonec ended their Conference League hopes this week, which was dubbed an ‘abomination’ by a journalist.

The Gers have added several new players already, but are looking to bring in proven Scottish Premiership quality.

According to Turkish journalist Sercan Dikme, the Scottish giants are keen on signing Cerny from Besiktas.

The 28-year-old right-footed winger had an impressive loan spell at Ibrox in the 2024/25 season, and ‘negotiations are under way’ for his potential return to Scotland.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

A month back, Rangers were handed a blow in the chase for Cerny, as it was suggested that ‘he is not inclined’ to leave the Super Lig club.

However, the Black Eagles have signed the likes of Leandro Trossard, Ernest Poku and Ilhan Fakili to beef up their wing options this summer.

So far, the 28-year-old has started all eight games for Besiktas this term, but it could become difficult with significantly more competition for places.

He has two years left on his current deal at the Turkish giants, who are even ready to bring in a new winger in the event he leaves.

In his only season at Rangers, Cerny scored 18 times and provided nine assists, but despite having the option to sign him, they chose not to take it.

Rangers themselves have brought in the likes of Kim Min-su and Daisuke Yokota to beef up their wing options, and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to strike a deal to bring back the Czech to Ibrox.