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Newcastle United like former Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss and have an idea of what would be needed to sign him before the window shuts, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle has made clear he is hoping for more signings to arrive at St James’ Park before the transfer window closes.

The club are trying to deliver for him, but have hit a stubborn Lille in their attempts to sign Matias Fernandez-Pardo; they do still retain an interest.

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They are now keen on someone with Premier League experience in the shape of El Khannouss, who is on the books at German side Stuttgart.

Newcastle ‘have an idea of the framework of a deal’ to bring the Morocco international back to England and it remains to be seen if they act on it.

The Magpies did business with Stuttgart just last summer to bring in Nick Woltemade.

If El Khannouss does make the move then he will hope to fare better than Woltemade has done, with the striker failing to live up to expectations on Tyneside.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Woltemade is now even being linked with a late window exit from Newcastle.

He is suggested to have given the green light to a move to Serie A giants Napoli if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

Newcastle did recently receive an approach from Nottingham Forest for Woltemade, however they knocked it back.

Jaissle has talked up his appreciation of Woltemade’s qualities and as such, a move away from Newcastle for the German before the window closes would be a surprise.

Woltemade though will be desperate to make sure he is playing week in, week out this season as he tries to impress new Germany boss Jurgen Klopp.