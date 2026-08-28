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Leeds United need to convince goalkeeper Michael Zetterer to make the move to Elland Road, with that point the most likely to collapse the deal.

The Whites have agreed to loan out Lucas Perri to Torino and the option to buy including in the deal means that the farewell from the Brazilian could be permanent.

Daniel Farke needs to bring in new goalkeepers before the window closes and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Zetterer is the man he wants as James Trafford’s backup.

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Talks are being held with Eintracht Frankfurt about a permanent deal for Zetterer, who flew to England last weekend to tour Leeds’ facilities.

An agreement between the two clubs is not thought to be a major issue, with the potential problem elsewhere.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, ‘the deal is not failing because of the clubs’, with Zetterer ‘the key factor’.

The German shot-stopper must decide if he wants to make the move to Elland Road or not and is expected to make that call within 48 hours.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Zetterer has been reluctant to leave Eintracht Frankfurt this summer as he is settled at the club.

The goalkeeper made 22 Bundesliga appearances for the club last term, far more than expected, and is happy to fight for his spot in the side.

Whether Leeds can convince Zetterer is open to question, but they may yet get a helping hand from Eintracht Frankfurt, who could urge him to leave.

Either way, Leeds will want to find out quickly whether he is happy to move to Elland Road, with time running out in the transfer window and a capable backup for Trafford badly needed.

Leeds lost both Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow this summer, having made efforts to retain the services of Darlow.