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Nottingham Forest attacker Arnaud Kalimuendo is being considered by Fiorentina as an alternative to Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Kalimuendo joined Nottingham Forest in August 2025 from French side Rennes for £25m, signing a five-year contract with the Premier League side.

The Frenchman found minutes tough to come by with the City Ground outfit and was eventually loaned out to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt during the winter transfer window to secure regular playing minutes.

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The 24-year-old striker had an impressive spell with the German side, scoring six goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances.

His displays in Germany made Eintracht Frankfurt keen on securing him permanently, but the option-to-buy price was deemed too high.

It was suggested back in June that the striker is keen to stay at the Bundesliga club, but the transfer talk has died down since then.

Kalimuendo also attracted transfer market interest from Real Betis earlier this month, but Nottingham Forest’s asking price was deemed ‘unattainable’ for the Spanish side.

Striker Club Beto Everton Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United Arnaud Kalimuendo Nottingham Forest Strikers linked with Fiorentina

Now, with fresh developments emerging, the Frenchman has attracted fresh transfer market interest from Italy.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Kalimuendo has emerged as an alternative to Zirkzee for Fiorentina.

Fiorentina have been keen to secure a striker this transfer window and the Manchester United forward has been their priority target in recent days.

Another striker linked with the Serie A side is Everton’s Beto, who is suggested to be ‘in pole position’ to replace Fiorentina star Moise Kean should the Italian club lose him this summer.

Kalimuendo still has four years left on his contract with the Tricky Trees and it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman is able to secure a move away from the City Ground outfit this summer.

Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic are set to beat Watford to the signing of Forest defender Tyler Bindon.

Elsewhere, the Tricky Trees have emerged as contenders for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, with Everton also interested after Spurs told him he can leave.