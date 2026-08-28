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AC Milan have shown interest in Nottingham Forest winger Omari Hutchinson, who would be open to a move to the San Siro, according to journalist Tom Collomosse.

Nottingham Forest splashed a sizeable £37.5m to bring Hutchinson in from Ipswich Town last August.

His debut season at the City Ground saw him make 41 appearances, contributing to nine goals as the Garibaldis endured a bottom-half finish in the league.

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He was omitted from Nottingham Forest’s Europa League squad for the league phase last season, but played a role in the knockout rounds, making eight appearances as the Tricky Trees reached the semi-final before being eliminated by Aston Villa.

With four years remaining on his contract and Hutchinson playing a bit-part role in Nottingham Forest’s defeat to Leeds United in the EFL Cup, there are now signs that the winger could be open to a move before deadline day.

Serie A giants AC Milan have registered their interest in the attacker, who would be open to making the switch to the Rossoneri.

Should Milan turn their interest into a concrete approach, it is understood that a loan deal with an obligation to buy could be offered to the Midlands club.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Europa League football awaits at the San Siro, an opportunity Nottingham Forest will not have this season as new boss Oliver Glasner prepares to reshape his squad following last year’s relegation concerns.

The Austrian tactician, however, has endured a difficult start to life in charge, still searching for his first competitive victory after Leeds defeated Forest twice, in the EFL Cup and Premier League opener.

It remains to be seen whether Hutchinson will be heading for Italy, with the clock ticking on Milan to get a deal across the line.

On the arrivals front, Liam Delap has joined from Chelsea for a club-record fee, with the Tricky Trees hoping the striker can hit the ground running for a side still searching for their first victory.

To add further strength in midfield, Nottingham Forest are also exploring a move for Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham Hotspur, although they face strong competition from Everton for his signature.