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Crystal Palace have pulled out of a deal for Club Brugge defender despite having just stolen in to hijack Aston Villa‘s deal for him.

Villa need central defensive reinforcements, not least given the sale of Ezri Konsa and the ageing legs of Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof.

They were in advanced talks to bring in Ordonez from Club Brugge and looked set to add him to the Villa Park ranks,.

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Crystal Palace though steamed in with a superior offer, which Club Brugge accepted, and Ordonez was fully expected to move to Selhurst Park.

He is currently injured, but has been expected to be fit again in September, and it appears Palace have had second thoughts about how wise it is to proceed with the deal.

According to Belgian journalist Tomas Taecke, the move ‘is off’.

Crystal Palace have ‘doubts about the timing’ of Ordonez’s return from injury and as such they have pulled the plug on the swoop.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The door will now firmly be open for Aston Villa to jump back into the hunt if they do still want to sign Ordonez.

Knowledge that Ordonez is currently injured is well known and both Premier League sides will have been aware of it when entering into deal talks.

Why the situation has changed for Crystal Palace is, for now, unclear, but the Eagles will be expected to switch their focus to alternative targets.

For Aston Villa, the chance is there to proceed with a move to bring Ordonez in before the transfer window slams shut.

It is unclear though if the Villa Park outfit have already moved down the line with an alternative, such as Taylor Harwood-Bellis or Fikayo Tomori.

For Club Brugge, the deal collapsing is not viewed as a disaster, although it is a setback given the level of cash it was set to bring in.