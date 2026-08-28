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Celtic star Michel-Ange Balikwisha is closing in on an exit from Parkhead, with Belgian outfit Gent on the verge of securing the winger’s signature.

The 25-year-old had been on the Bhoys’ radar two years ago before the Hoops finally landed him at Celtic Park last summer, handing him a five-year contract.

Balikwisha, however, struggled to make an impression during his maiden campaign in Glasgow, finding the net just once across 18 appearances.

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His situation has remained unchanged this season, with the Congo international yet to see a single minute of action and clearly finding no place in Martin O’Neill’s plans.

A potential departure began to gather momentum around two weeks ago, with several clubs emerging as possible destinations for the winger.

However, Gent have moved to the front of the queue, with the Belgian outfit looking to bring Balikwisha back to Belgium before the transfer window closes.

According to Belgian journalist Pieter-Jan Calcoen, Gent are on the ‘verge of signing’ Balikwisha from Celtic.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

It remains unclear whether the move will take the shape of a loan or a permanent departure from Parkhead.

Balikwisha already has extensive experience in Belgian football, having made 143 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League, and a return to familiar surroundings could offer him the platform to rediscover his rhythm.

Former Scotland striker Ross McCormack was critical of Balikwisha last year, arguing that the winger needed to be more assertive when taking on defenders in order to inject greater speed into Celtic’s attacking play.

The winger’s last appearance in Celtic colours came back in January, when he featured against Auchinleck in the Scottish Cup.

With the groundwork for a move to Gent seemingly well advanced, an official announcement could follow soon for Balikwisha.

Meanwhile, the Scottish champions have already added to their options out wide, welcoming Haissem Hassan earlier this month.