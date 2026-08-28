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Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani has been claimed to be waiting for a possible offer from the Saudi Pro League, but it is suggested only Spanish club Valencia can change that now.

Ramazani is back at Leeds following the conclusion of his loan at Valencia, but he is not part of Daniel Farke’s plans and is expected to move on.

The winger had fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road before joining Valencia on loan in the summer of 2025, with the loan move intended to give him more first-team football.

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Since returning to Elland Road from his loan spell, the Belgian has made it clear that he wants to return to Valencia, having ‘called several Valencia players’ to express his desire.

Valencia are also interested in bringing the winger back to Mestalla, with the club’s CEO considering him an excellent value-for-money option.

Though Los Che manager Carlos Corberan has been cooler on a return, it was recently suggested that the La Liga outfit have activated their late window move to swoop the Leeds winger.

However, it has been claimed recently that Ramazani is waiting for an offer from Saudi Arabia.

And, according to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, only Valencia can change that and tempt him to stay in Europe.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

It has been suggested that the 25-year-old is willing to reject offers from Italy to play in the Saudi Pro League.

The winger also recently attracted interest from Burnley and West Ham United, but nothing concrete has come out of it and if he is waiting for Saudi Arabia then they could be set for disappointment.

Whether Valencia can be the club to convince Ramazani to abandon his Saudi Arabian hope remains to be seen.

It was suggested earlier this month that the Spanish club see the Belgian ‘putting in more effort’ to secure a move from the Whites as one way he can earn a return to Valencia.

It was also recently suggested that the La Liga outfit have ‘told’ Ramazani that Andre Almeida’s move to Celta Vigo could pave the way for his arrival.

With the summer transfer window in its final stages, it remains to be seen whether Valencia are able to secure the Leeds star.