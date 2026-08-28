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Crystal Palace target Neil El Aynaoui has attracted interest from Fiorentina and Genoa, although one of the Italian clubs may be unable to afford the midfielder due to the expected cost.

El Aynaoui joined Roma only last summer from French side Lens for €23.5m, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Italian club.

Before making the switch to Serie A, the midfielder was pursued by English sides Sunderland, Leeds United and Wolves, but Roma ultimately won the race for his signature.

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In his first season in Italy, El Aynaoui registered two goals and two assists across 34 appearances in all competitions.

At international level, he also remained an important figure for Morocco, having played a key role in their Africa Cup of Nations triumph before starting every game at the World Cup as the Atlas Lions reached the quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by France.

Last month, Aston Villa emerged as a potential destination, with El Aynaoui understood to be one of Unai Emery’s preferred midfield targets, although no move progressed beyond initial interest.

Crystal Palace are now showing interest in the 25-year-old, with Pierre Sage keen to bring him to Selhurst Park, where he could offer an opportunity to play in both the Premier League and Europa League.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.it, two Serie A clubs, Fiorentina and Genoa, are also interested in the Crystal Palace target.

Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici is particularly keen on the midfielder and wants him at La Viola, while Genoa manager Daniele De Rossi is also eager to secure his signature.

However, it is understood that the Rossoblu may struggle to meet Roma’s asking price, with El Aynaoui still having four years remaining on his contract.

Alongside the English and Italian interest, Bundesliga clubs also remain in the race for the Moroccan midfielder.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are also considering AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana, although they have yet to open negotiations despite making enquiries.

With just days remaining before the window slams shut, it remains to be seen whether the Glaziers will step up their pursuit with bids this weekend as Sage looks to add greater depth to his engine room.