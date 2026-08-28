Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers continue to monitor Camilo Mena, who is on the books at Polish side Lechia Gdansk star ,amid interest from Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The Gers’ start to the new season has been disastrous following their elimination from the Conference League qualifiers by Jablonec on Thursday night, with their performance being labelled as ‘a shambles’.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers have not secured a win from their opening two games and currently sit ninth in the table.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

With the summer transfer window in its final stages, the Light Blues are looking to bring in more players to strengthen the squad amid the turmoil, despite already backing Derek McInnes in this window.

Strengthening the wings has been one of Rangers’ priorities this summer and they look to still be in the market despite securing Daisuke Yokota and Kim Min-su.

They were linked with Mena earlier this summer and, according to Colombian outlet Colombia Scouts, Rangers are still keen amid interest from Trabzonspor.

It has been suggested that French side Saint-Etienne are also interested in the 23-year-old.

Club played for Tigres Deportivo Pereira Valmiera Jagiellonia Lechia Gdansk Clubs Camilo Mena has played for

Mena joined Lechia Gdansk in August 2023 from Latvian side Valmiera, initially signing a four-year contract before extending his stay until June 2028.

The 23-year-old had a breakthrough season last term, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 31 league appearances.

With still two years left on his contract, it remains to be seen whether Rangers are able to secure the signature of Mena amid interest from Turkey and France.

The Gers look to be making a big push to bring Vaclav Cerny back to the club and have opened talks with Turkish side Besiktas.

Whether they will be able to land the Czech before the window closes though is open to question.

Elsewhere, four clubs have ‘expressed an interest’ in taking winger Ross McCausland away from Ibrox.