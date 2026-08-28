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Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri has been spotted arriving at Turin airport ahead of sealing his Whites exit.

A deal is in place for Perri to leave Leeds and join Italian Serie A club Torino on a one-year loan deal, with an option to buy.

Torino will pay Leeds a loan fee of €1m for Perri, while the option to buy will be set at a substantial €14m.

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The Italian side are now speeding ahead with the capture, with Perri having been spotted flying into Turin to complete the switch.

He will be put through a comprehensive medical by Torino, which could take longer than normal given he has recently been suffering from an injury.

Il nuovo portiere del Torino Lucas Perri è sbarcato in Italia‼️ Il Torino ha il suo nuovo portiere: ecco l’arrivo in Italia di Lucas Perri. #sportitalia #torino #perri pic.twitter.com/jN1iLZjJDn — Sportitalia (@tvdellosport) August 28, 2026

Should he come through the checks without an issue then he will be able to sign a contract with the Serie A side.

The loan contract will need to be signed by Perri, while if he does join permanently then a four-year contract will kick in.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Perri faced a season of providing cover for James Trafford if he stayed at Leeds and given he joined the Whites as their number 1 last summer, that was not acceptable for the Brazilian.

Leeds are now in the process of moving to bring in a replacement for Perri, with further change in their goalkeeping department incoming.

The man Leeds boss Daniel Farke wants to sign is Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer, but no deal is in place yet.

While agreeing terms between the clubs is not likely to be an issue amid a mooted €5m transfer fee, Zetterer needs to be convinced about the move.

The goalkeeper is happy at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he played 22 Bundesliga games last season, and has been keen to stay and fight for his spot in the side.