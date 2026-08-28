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Danish giants FC Copenhagen have submitted an offer for West Ham United target Daniel Job and the player is keen on the move.

West Ham have been active in the market this summer, as the London outfit want to get back into the Premier League at their first attempt.

They are backing Nuno Espirito Santo in the transfer market and they have brought in players in the form of Joel Piroe and Manor Solomon to strengthen their forward department.

The Hammers though need more and there is a flurry of activity expected at the London Stadium before Tuesday’s deadline.

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Kongsvinger forward Job has grabbed eyeballs with his superb performances in Norwegian football and he has been widely linked with West Ham.

A host of clubs including Feyenoord are providing competition to West Ham in the race for Job’s signature and the player met with Dutch giants’ chief scout Micha Jansen this month.

As the end of the window draws closer, the hunt for Job’s signature is heating up.

Now the London outfit are set to face more competition as Danish giants FC Copenhagen have gone in with a bid in the hope of landing Job, according to Belgium journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Copenhagen have submitted a bid in the region of €2.5m with add-ons, but they have yet to meet Kongsvinger’s demands.

The Norwegian second-tier outfit have slapped a €4m price tag on Job and the race for the 21-year-old signature remains open.

Copenhagen have received a boost in the pursuit of Job, as the player is keen on the move and agreeing personal terms is not expected to be an issue for the Danish outfit.

Bo Svensson’s side are in talks with Kongsvinger for Job and with deadline day approaching, West Ham might need to step up their hunt for the winger.

Job so far has appeared 18 times for the Norwegian outfit in the league this season and has netted seven times while laying out six assists in the process.

Copenhagen are in the Conference League this season and they could try to convince the West Ham target with the lure of European football.

West Ham are in the market for a midfielder, with James Ward-Prowse having left, but they are set to miss out on target, Watford star Imran Louza.

The Hammers have also shown interest in recruiting Leeds United linked defender Diego Leite and they have Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez on their radar.