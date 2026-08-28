James Fearn/Getty Images

West Ham United are not pursuing a move for former Burnley star Josh Brownhill despite speculation, according to Hammers insider ExWHUemployee.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side endured a nightmare return to Championship life, being held by the Clarets in their opener before suffering defeat to Charlton Athletic at the London Stadium.

The Hammers did, however, restore some momentum in midweek, sweeping aside Southampton 4-1 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

With the transfer window now entering its final stretch, it remains to be seen whether the east London outfit will make any further additions, while one of their targets could slip from their grasp after FC Copenhagen tabled an offer for Daniel Job.

West Ham had also recently been linked with Brownhill, with speculation suggesting a potential move for the midfielder.

The 30-year-old is currently on the books of Saudi outfit Al Shabab, having joined the club during last summer.

Brownhill has remained an important figure for Al Shabab and has carried that status into the current campaign, featuring among their most heavily used players so far.

Club played for Preston North End Barnsley Bristol City Burnley Al Shabab Clubs Josh Brownhill has played for

However, contrary to links with West Ham, Brownhill is not on the agenda at the London Stadium, with the Hammers having ‘denied interest’ in the midfielder.

On the current picture, the Englishman appears set to remain in Saudi Arabia rather than make a return to his homeland, where he once thrived.

West Ham previously targeted Brownhill in 2023 while he was flourishing with the Clarets, so a future move cannot necessarily be ruled out despite the latest stance.

The Hammers welcomed Arne Engels from Celtic earlier this month to add further depth to their engine room, while they also explored a move for Imran Louza before missing out.

There could still be movement in the opposite direction before the window closes, with Olympiacos showing interest in Edson Alvarez.