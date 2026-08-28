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West Ham United view Viking’s winger Edvin Austbo as a ‘really exciting prospect’ who could give them an attacking edge, according to Hammers insider ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have been active in the summer transfer window as they are looking to build a squad capable of securing immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Bolstering their attack has been one of West Ham’s priorities this summer and they have already secured the signatures of Joel Piroe and Manor Solomon, who both won the Championship title at Leeds United.

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Nuno Espirito Santo wants more recruits though, especially given the demanding slog of a 46-game season in the second tier, and West Ham are moving to make further signings before the window closes.

Austbo’s displays for Viking have caught the eye in Norway, attracting interest from several prominent clubs across Europe.

West Ham also stepped up their interest in the 21-year-old, submitting a £7.8m bid earlier this month in an attempt to bring him to the London Stadium.

However, one Norwegian journalist warned that Hammers would not be the right move for the Viking winger.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Despite that, it has been suggested that the Irons see Austbo as a ‘really exciting prospect’ who could provide an attacking edge to the Championship side.

It has been suggested that West Ham have resumed negotiations for the Norwegian winger and want to complete the signing before the window shuts.

The 21-year-old was targeted during the winter transfer window by Lille, who made an offer of around £10.5m, which was rejected by Viking.

Viking regard Austbo as a top talent and are unlikely to consider offers below a substantial fee for his signature.

The winger scored in the 48th minute in Viking’s 3-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb, as the Norwegian club secured a spot in the league phase of the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers are able to secure the signature of Austbo this summer.

Another attacker West Ham have been linked with is Daniel Job, with Danish giants FC Copenhagen submitting an offer for the player, who is keen on the move to Denmark.