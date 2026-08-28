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Wolves star Boubacar Traore has given the ‘green light’ to a move to Belgian outfit Anderlecht, who are advancing negotiations with the Old Gold over a potential deal.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Metz, where Wolves had originally brought him from.

The Mali international played his part in a regular role for the French outfit, clocking 1,522 minutes across 22 appearances in all competitions.

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Following the campaign, Traore returned to Molineux and rejoined the Wolves squad, coming off the bench in their Championship outing at the weekend before starting Tuesday’s EFL Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Traore could nevertheless be heading towards a new chapter before the window closes, with Belgium now emerging as a possible destination.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Anderlecht are ‘advancing talks’ with Wolves over a move for Traore.

The Belgian outfit have ‘submitted a new offer’ to the Old Gold as they look to ‘finalise the signing’ of the midfielder.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

The exact figure on the table remains undisclosed, although Wolves are open to Traore’s exit if the package reaches around €4m plus add-ons.

With negotiations still moving between the two sides, the pieces could soon fall into place for an agreement.

Traore has already ‘given the green light’ to a switch to Belgium, with the prospect of Europa League football adding another attraction to the move.

Another midfielder, Marshall Munetsi, also spent last season away from Wolves and had been tipped for a summer departure, although that speculation never gathered significant momentum, with the Zimbabwean currently featuring in Cesar Peixoto’s plans.

Meanwhile, Sasa Kalajdzic could also be heading towards the Molineux exit, with the striker attracting interest from Germany.

However, Wolves have already taken a firm stance on Jackson Tchatchoua’s future, closing the door on his departure despite suitors emerging.