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Everton could be set to miss out on speedy Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya, with Hull City having an ‘agreement in principle’ for him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Bahoya has been linked with an exit from Eintracht Frankfurt before the window closes, with interest coming from England.

News that Everton are interested in the wide-man surfaced earlier this month, with Eintracht Frankfurt then opening the door for a sale on their terms.

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Now Hull City have jumped to the front of the queue for Bahoya as they have agreed a fee for his services with Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is unclear just what level of fee the Tigers have put on the table for the winger, but now Bahoya has to decide on whether to join the Premier League new boys; he may want to know whether Everton following suit and agreeing a deal for him is a realistic prospect before he takes the call.

Whether Everton will now be pushed into action remains to be seen, but the Toffees are expected to do business before the window closes.

They remain keen to bring back Jack Grealish and are the preferred destination of the attacking midfielder.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Departures could also happen too and Nottingham Forest are in the process of trying to sign Toffees midfield prospect Harrison Armstrong.

Forest are in talks over a fee of £40m plus add-ons to take Armstrong to the City Ground.

The midfielder has not yet given his approval to the move and it could well bring about a fan backlash at the Hill Dickinson if it happens.

Signing 21-year-old winger Bahoya could help to potentially ease that, especially given he is an exciting prospect and the quickest player in the Bundesliga.

Bahoya came through the youth set-up at French side Angers and was snapped up by Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2024 January transfer window.

He has been capped by France through to Under-21 level.