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Paris Saint-Germain star Ibrahim Mbaye has been authorised to travel England today to complete his move to Aston Villa, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Villa are keen to add to their forward department in the last few days of the transfer window and signing a winger has been a priority.

The Villa Park outfit were keen on signing AC Milan star Rafael Leao, but he is now closing in on a move to the Turkish Super Lig to join Galatasaray.

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Failing to get their hands on the Portuguese star, Aston Villa decided to move for another target on their shortlist in the form of PSG’ 18-year-old winger Mbaye

Villa managed to agree a deal with the French giants which will see them paying €55m to secure the signature of the highly rated Senegalese star.

It has been suggested that Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris’ relationship with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was key for Unai Emery’s side to secure the deal.

Now Mbaye has been authorised to travel today to England so that he can undergo the first part of his medical with Aston Villa.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

If everything goes right, then the 18-year-old is expected to put pen to paper on Sunday to finalise his move.

Aston Villa were not the only English team keen to capture the signature of Mbaye this summer, as Liverpool were his admirers, but the Merseyside club were not interested in meeting PSG’s price tag.

It was suggested that the player was also offered to Italian giants Roma, but a deal never materialised.

The 18-year-old joined the PSG academy system in 2018 from FC Versailles and he made 32 appearances for their senior team last season, including four in the Champions League.

Mbaye has been keen to move on from PSG this summer and is now set to get his wish with a move to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa are in the market for a centre-back as well and their hopes of landing Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez has been boosted with Crystal Palace ending their pursuit.