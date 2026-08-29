Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Arsenal have beaten Liverpool to the signing of top prospect Andria Bartishvili from Georgian side FC Kolkheti 1913, with the teenager set to join the north London club.

Andoni Iraola has been scouring the market for attacking reinforcements, with the departure of creative talisman Mohamed Salah making the need for fresh firepower even more pressing.

After a transfer saga that stretched across much of the summer, an agreement to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain is now understood to have been reached, with the Frenchman given permission to travel.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Liverpool also have their eye on the next generation and have been in the mix for Bartishvili, who is spending this season with Iberia 1999 in Georgia’s top flight.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder is on loan from second-tier club FC Kolkheti 1913 and has already registered four goal contributions in 16 Erovnuli Liga appearances this season.

Bartishvili has also represented the Georgia national team at several youth levels, from Under-16 through to Under-21.

That impressive pedigree has also caught Arsenal’s eye, with the Gunners also known for going after top talents.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

According to Georgian outlet Geo Team, the Gunners ‘beat Liverpool FC’ in the race to the teenager’s signature, with a €4.5m deal set to be completed before deadline day.

Bartishvili already has a medical scheduled and is expected to fly to London on 1st September before signing a five-year contract with the London club.

At just 17, the attacking midfielder may not be ready to be thrown straight into Mikel Arteta’s plans, but his dribbling ability and close control have already earned plenty of praise and could prove valuable for the Gunners in the years ahead.

Arsenal are also keeping their hopes alive of landing Julian Alvarez this window, with the Argentina international having skipped training in an attempt to force a move away from Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to search for further attacking reinforcements and are preparing to make a second attempt for Ismaila Sarr after Crystal Palace shut the door on their initial approach.