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Crystal Palace are now at major risk of missing out on Torino attacker Alieu Njie, with Fiorentina having submitted a bid for his services.

The London outfit are active in the market to strengthen certain areas of the squad in the last few days of the summer transfer window.

Pierre Sage is keen to add to his defensive department with Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez in their mind, but they have decided to end their pursuit of the centre-back and will explore other options.

Ordonez is currently out injured and Palace chose not to proceed.

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Crystal Palace have brought in Zavier Gozo and Dwight McNeil to beef up their attack but are keen on further reinforcements.

They could lose their star forward, Ismaila Sarr, with the player being monitored by Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad while Merseyside giants Liverpool are also pushing to sign him.

Palace have been tracking Torino’s highly rated 21-year-old versatile forward Njie, who is in high demand in the ongoing window.

The London outfit have already offered a €2m loan fee with an obligation to buy him in the future for €8m, but Torino are holding out for €20m and Palace are considering whether to go back with another offer.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Njie’s admirers in Austria, Red Bull Salzburg have already submitted a €12m bid to sign the player on a permanent basis, falling short of the Turin outfit’s expectations.

Fiorentina have now entered into the scene and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, on Friday they went in with an offer in the region of €15m to €16m, including bonuses, to convince Torino.

La Viola’s proposed offer is significantly higher than Crystal Palace and Red Bull Salzburg and it has been suggested that Torino have promised Njie they will sanction a move for a suitable offer.

Now with deadline day approaching, Palace will need to make a decision on whether to go back with an offer which will be able to top Fiorentina and agree a deal with Torino to bring the player to Selhurst Park.

Njie, despite being a left winger, has shown his versatility by playing as a centre forward and right winger for Torino.

The Swedish player came through the Torino academy set up and has featured 36 times for them so far in his career.