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Crystal Palace ‘will present’ an offer of €25m to Udinese for defender Oumar Solet on Monday.

The Eagles are moving to try to bring in another centre-back after pulling out of the deal for Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez.

Crystal Palace hijacked Aston Villa’s swoop for Ordonez, but then following medical tests decided to withdraw from the deal; Ordonez is currently in the process of recovering from an injury, which was known in advance.

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Attention has swiftly been switched to Italy and Udinese defender Solet, who has been linked with a move all summer, as the next target for the club.

Leeds United showed big interest in Solet before eventually forking out €34m to sign Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo instead.

Now Palace are hitting the accelerator ahead of the closure of the transfer window and, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, ‘will present’ a bid of €25m to Udinese on Monday.

Crystal Palace ‘are in pole position’ to sign the defender from Udinese as things stand.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Solet was also interesting Newcastle United earlier this summer and admitted that the interest from big clubs was something he found flattering.

The centre-back is likely to jump at the chance to move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, who will hope their €25m bid is good enough for Udinese.

Solet spent time at French sides Laval and Lyon before a move to Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg put him firmly on the radar.

The 26-year-old won three consecutive Austrian Bundesliga titles while on the books in Salzburg, but left in the summer of 2024.

Solet penned a pre-contract with Udinese, having left Salzburg following the closure of the summer window, and formally linked up with the Italian side at the start of 2025.