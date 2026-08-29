Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are interested in signing 16-goal striker Lenny Joseph from Hungarian side Ferenvcaros, but face needing to fork out at least €6m for him.

The Gers are continuing to throw cash at the transfer market despite a questionable window so far and a poor start to the new campaign.

They were first knocked out of the Europa League qualifiers and then exited Europe altogether when suffering a shock loss to Czech mid-table outfit Jablonec in the Conference League payoff round.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Rangers have several irons in the fire as they aim for more signings before the transfer window closes and one of those is Joseph.

He scored 16 goals for Ferencvaros last season and Rangers are keen, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Ferencvaros know there is serious interest in the former Grenoble star, who they signed just last year, and have no intention of letting him go cheaply.

The Hungarian giants are ‘expecting at least €6m’ in order to agree to sell Joseph before the window closes.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Joseph plays for Haiti at international level and came on off the bench against Scotland at the World Cup this summer.

He was again on as a substitute in the group stage meeting with Brazil, while he then started in Haiti’s 4-2 loss to Morocco.

Ferencvaros brought Joseph to Hungary in the 2025 January transfer window after a career operating only in French football, counting Grenoble, Metz, Le Puy and Boulonge amongst his former clubs.

Rangers are also working on a deal to bring back winger Vaclav Cerny, who is now on the books at Besiktas in Turkey.

They have made a verbal offer to the Turkish side, which they are now expected to turn into an official offer.

There is also continuing interest from Rangers in Camilo Mena, who plays for Polish side Lechia Gdansk.

Exits from Ibrox are expected to happen too, with Rangers outlining their expectations from a deal to sell winger Djeidi Gassama amid interest from both Ligue 1 and Serie A.